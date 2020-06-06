Delta suspends travel in 11 cities due to pandemic

Delta Airlines has suspended its operations in several cities during the pandemic.

The airlines said beginning July 8, 2020 operations will be suspended in 11 U.S. cities "while customer volume is significantly reduced to help lower costs as we mitigate the crisis due to COVID-19."

Delta will suspend airlines in the following cities:

•Aspen, CO (ASE)

•Bangor, ME (BGR)

•Erie, PA (ERI)

•Flint, MI (FNT)

•Fort Smith, AR (FSM)

•Lincoln, NE (LNK)

•New Bern/Morehead/Beaufort, NC (EWN)

•Peoria, IL (PIA)

•Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)

•Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA (AVP)

•Williston, ND (XWA)

“As the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta continues to face an unprecedented impact to our business, and suspending operations at these airports will reduce costs where customer demand is low,” said Sandy Gordon, Senior Vice President of Domestic Airport Operations. “We will move quickly to work with affected customers, whose patience we sincerely appreciate as we navigate this unprecedented time together.”

Delta said it will accommodate customers whose travel has been impacted due to the suspensions. Employees affected will also be provided pay protections through September 30, 2020.

According to Delta's website, the company has had an 85 percent reduction in its second quarter schedule, which includes reductions of 80 percent in U.S. domestic capacity and 90 percent internationally.

