Dementia caregivers reflect on pandemic challenges

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused stress on us all, it can have a different impact for those with dementia and their caregivers.

"The last few months have been a little more difficult. She [Karen's mom] doesn't understand the COVID-19 situation," explained Karen Johnson, "And the restrictions that puts her on as far as not being able to go to church. She misses her Sunday school class."

Johnson said her 89-year-old mom has dementia and lives with her in Philadelphia, Tennessee.

"Not being able to get her hair done every Friday, she constantly asks me every week. We need to call and make my hair appointment. I haven't had a hair appointment in awhile," said Johnson, "And I try to explain to her that you know she can't go now. And even though we watch it on the TV she has no short-term memory."

An expert on Alzheimer's says that the interruption in routine can cause bouts of sadness for patients.

"Our worlds have gotten much smaller. And so for the person with the diagnosis, for their care partner when they're used to getting out and going out to eat sometimes or doing various functions, that's been totally disrupted. And what we often see is the person with Alzheimer's does become more despondent," explained Janice Wade-Whitehead, Alzheimer's Tennessee, CEO.

For Jennifer Goodman, her 80-year-old mother lives with dementia at a memory care senior living community in Knoxville.

"I don't think she has any idea that there's a pandemic going on. And even if you explained it to her, and she understood it in that moment two seconds later she wouldn't have been able to capture that information," said Goodman.

Jennifer hasn't seen her mom in two months. The stay in contact through video calls.

"When I do see her on FaceTime and see her smiling and she's calm and relaxed and maybe even chuckling a little bit, it makes it better," said Goodman.

Johnson copes by doing yard work, allowing her and her mom some time apart.

"I used to be able to take her to the grocery store or something and that would give her a little bit of change and it gives me a little bit of a break," said Johnson.

Both Johnson and Goodman want to do whatever it takes to keep their moms healthy.

The Johnsons are looking forward to seeing their extended family once the travel ban ends. Goodman is looking forward to seeing her mom in person once again.

