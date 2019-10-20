Hard Rock Hotel cranes in New Orleans to be demolished after deadly accident

The city said it is prepared to demolish the cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site on Sunday.

Two unstable cranes are set to be demolished at the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans after a fatal accident last week. (Source: WVUE/Gray News)

The building was scheduled to be demolished on Saturday, one week after a collapse that killed three workers, but due to unsafe conditions and crane stabilization issues, the demolition was pushed back about 24 hours.

New Orleans police wrapped up roll call around 7 a.m. and officers started to close streets in the evacuation areas and other areas that could be affected by the work.

The city released a modified map of evacuation and exclusion zones that essential cover the most historic area in New Orleans.

The City will communicate to the public when it is safe to return. All individuals in the affected area should text HARDROCK to 888777 to receive those notifications.

