A small demonstration peacefully protested at the Tennessee State Capitol Sunday night following violent riots in Nashville over the weekend.

State Troopers and the National Guard stood at the state capitol building overlooking protestors ready to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew.

A decision Governor Lee and Mayor John Cooper deem necessary after violent riots stained parts of the city over the weekend.

