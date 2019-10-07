Dennis Quaid is coming to Knoxville

Regal announced that Dennis Quaid is set to appear at Pinnacle in Turkey Creek on Oct. 22.

Quaid will be on the red carpet ahead of an exclusive screening of his new movie called "Midway."

The event serves as a benefit for Variety — The Children's Charity of East Tennessee.

“Regal is honored to host the esteemed actor Dennis Quaid at this year’s benefit screening. Dennis is a Hollywood icon bringing to life some of the most memorable characters on the big screen and we are excited to welcome him to East Tennessee,” said John Curry, Senior Vice President of Food Service at Regal and President of Variety. “We extend our deepest gratitude to our friends at Lionsgate for making this red carpet experience in Knoxville possible while helping us raise funds for Variety – The Children’s Charity.”

Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday, October 8 for $50, with all proceeds benefiting Variety – the Children’s Charity. All event guests are invited to enjoy a catered reception in the Pinnacle lobby before Quaid walks the red carpet. After the red carpet reception, attendees will have the honor of being some of the first moviegoers to view the new film.

Tickets will be available at all Regal Theatres.

