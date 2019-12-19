Dental patients file $50M lawsuit against Buzz Nabers

Three patients have filed a class action lawsuit against dentist Clarence "Buzz" Nabers for possibly exposing patients to diseases through improper sanitation and reuse of dental equipment.

The new lawsuit was filed by Gerald Witt on Thursday, Dec 19, with two other patients.

The suit seeks $50 million in damages from Nabers, his practice and Tresa Nabers.

On Tuesday, the Knoxville-based dentist sent a letter to patients encouraging them to get tested for HIV and hepatitis B and C after the state board determined the office had been using improper sanitation methods.

The letter came several months after Nabers' license had been suspended by the state due to a host of violations.

Nabers' office provided WVLT News with a statement that said, "Although my attorney did not believe the facts, or the law, required individual notices, I chose to do so to eliminate any risk to each and every one of my patients. I mean it when I say patient safety is our priority."

Nabers faces a separate lawsuit from a former employee who claimed she was terminated after she was asked and refused to do work that did not comply with state regulations.

