Depression forms in Gulf, heavy rain threat for south Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression that formed Monday in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become a tropical storm in coming hours that could bring heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of southern Mexico and Central America.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was centered late Monday about 95 miles (150 kilometers) west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico. At 11 p.m. EDT, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and was crawling westward near 7 mph (11 kph).

Forecasters said it could reach tropical storm status during the night or sometime Tuesday.

The government of Mexico has a tropical storm warning in effect from Campeche to the port of Veracruz on that country's Gulf coast. The warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in that warning area within 36 hours.

The Miami-based hurricane center said the storm is expected to unleash heavy rains with potential accumulations of 10 to 15 inches (25-40 centimeters) over parts of the Mexican states of Tabasco and Veracruz and adjacent portions of Guatemala.

Forecasters added that 5 to 10 inches (12-25 centimeters) of rain could fall on parts of El Salvador and Honduras with possibly higher amounts in isolated areas.

