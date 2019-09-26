Deputies: Ark. parents charged after infant dies from meth exposure

Two Arkansas parents are charged after the death of an infant.

According to the St. Francis Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital July 7. The parents, Carrie Darby and Joseph Philips, said they were at Widener City Park when they noticed the child had a plastic sandwich bag with a brown substance in her mouth.

An incident report says Darby told police she thought the child was teething because she was sweating and biting her thumb.

Investigators said the parents then went home for about 30 minutes before taking the infant to the hospital in Forrest City. From there, she was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where she later died.

Darby and Philips were arrested Monday. They’re charged with exposing a child to methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor, and manslaughter.

