Deputies: Florida woman beat adopted son with chain, strangled him with dog leash

A Florida woman is in jail without bond after she reportedly abused four of her adopted children over the course of two years, including one that was targeted with severe abuse.

Patricia Diane Hyler, 47, of Pace, Florida was arrested Thursday afternoon, and she is being held at the Santa County Jail without bond. Santa Rosa County Deputies said the abuse happened from April 1, 2018 until April 20 of this year.

According to a report, Hyler struck her four children with pieces of wood, baseball bats and other items in the home. She reportedly would wait for her husband to go to work before abusing the kids. She is also accused of threatening the children against reporting the abuse or she would "find them and kill them."

Hyler withdrew her adopted children from school a few months after the abuse started, investigators said, and began homeschooling them. Out of her four children, she targeted the most abuse towards her 14-year-old son.

According to the report, Hyler would not allow the boy to take baths and made him stand outside naked and hosed him off. She is also accused of forcing the 14-year-old to sleep on the kitchen floor without pillows or a blanket.

She reportedly starved her son, hit him with a chain dog leash, cut his arms with knives and strangled him with her hands and a dog leash. In the most recent reported incident, she cut his head with a knife after she lashed out over the boy not doing his chores. The report said she got mad and took him to the bathroom, grabbed a knife and started cutting him.

The boy started bleeding over the bathtub, according to the report. The knife got stuck in his head and he was bleeding profusely. Hyler told deputies he fell to the ground and Hyler stepped on his neck. She told him it was his fault the incident happened.

Hyler was arrested after another child in the home alerted deputies of what was happening. All four children are now in custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The father is not expected to be charged. Deputies say more charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via CBS 12. All rights reserved.