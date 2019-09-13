Deputies: GA man left pet to starve in cage

A Georgia man is behind bars in Richmond County after deputies say he abandoned his pet to die in his home.

According to a report, a deputy was called to Carrington Drive to meet with Animal Control to pick up dead animals. Timothy Holt, 48, lived in the house, but it had been abandoned for at least one month.

While in the home, the deputy and Animal Control found a black and white unknown animal dead in a cage. It had starved to death after being abandoned.

Holt had been cited in the past for animal-related offenses. He is now being charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

