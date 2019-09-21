Deputies: Kentucky man arrested after violating burn ban, found eating burger near flames

One man in Kentucky is behind bars after deputies found him eating a hamburger in the middle of a growing fire.

The release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office shows that Deputy Allen saw large amounts of smoke behind businesses near Murray Lane and HWY 80 in London and decided to investigate.

When he arrived at the source of the fire, he found Thomas S. Saylor, 44, sitting in the middle of the burning area eating a hamburger, and ignoring Allen's attempts to get his attention.

When trying to pull Saylor from the area, reports show the man resisted, yelling at the deputy and fighting him.

When they were a safe distance from the flames, Saylor reportedly admitted to starting the fire by burning leaves. The man also grew angry, and stated he was "an American War general of West Virginia."

Saylor was found to be under the influence during the incident.

In addition to the burn ban violation, he was also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.

