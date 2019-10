Kentucky officials said a dispute over property lines led to one man stabbing another with a pitchfork.

Scott County deputies responded to Warkinsvillle where they previously dealt with the two men arguing over the same issue.

Alan Covington, 69, was charged with second-degree assault after deputies say he stabbed the victim in the leg with the pitchfork.

Officials say the victim will survive the injury.

Copyright 2019 WKYT. All rights reserved.