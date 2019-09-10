Deputies: Kentucky pharmacy employee steals 5,000 pills to trade for nudes

Authorities in an Eastern Kentucky county say a pharmacy employee stole more than 5,000 pills in an effort to trade them for sexually explicit photos and videos.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office announced deputies responded to the South Williamson Food City location when they learned that the pills, valued at $9,000 were taken by an employee.

Investigators believe Jacob West of Pinsonfork was providing the stolen pills to Kena Reed of Pinsonfork so he could get sexually explicit photos of Reed and a female juvenile.

A grand jury indicted West and Reed on counts of human trafficking, possession and distribution of child pornography, unlawful transaction with a minor and theft of a controlled substance.

Pike County online jail records didn't list West as a current inmate.

