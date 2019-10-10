Deputies: Man stabbed with pitchfork in altercation

Scott County, KY. authorities say a dispute over property lines led to one man stabbing another with a pitchfork.

Deputies responded to Watkinsville Lane in Stamping Ground where they have previously dealt with the two arguing over the same issue.

Alan Covington, 69, was charged with second-degree assault after deputies say he stabbed the victim in the leg with the pitchfork.

The victim will survive the injury.

