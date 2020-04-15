Deputies charge driver at his Chattanooga tornado ravaged subdivision

A man was arrested after a confrontation with a state trooper at the entrance to the Holly Hills Subdivision in Chattanooga.

Holly Hills was decimated by the tornado on Sunday.

Law enforcement set up checkpoints at the entrance to make sure that only residents and essential personnel can get in.

Hamilton County officials say the trooper asked William Raymond Reed where he lived.

The trooper says Reed became verbally abusive and then sped off.

He says Reed’s vehicle hit him as he drove off.

The trooper got the license tag and Hamilton County deputies found him and the vehicle at his house inside the subdivision.

Reed was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

Police said additional charges were pending.

The trooper sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WDEF. All rights reserved.

