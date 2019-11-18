Deputies looking for man who didn't show up in court on rape and kidnapping charges

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office is looking for William Madison Swafford. He did not show up for his court date on aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping charges.

If anyone has any information on Swafford, contact Hamblen County Dispatch (423) 585-2701 or Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office (423) 586-3781.

On November 2, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Hamblen County Sheriff's Officers were dispatched to a home on Leapers Ferry Rd. in regards to a reported rape.

Upon arrival Deputy Donnie Davis made contact with a 27-year-old woman who reported that she had been beaten and raped.

During the initial investigation the victim advised that she had met the man at a sports bar, sometime in the late hours of November 1, 2019 or the early hours of November 2, 2019.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as William Madison Swafford. He was arrested and charged with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping, following an investigation by Lt. Steve McBride, Deputy Donnie Davis, and Det. Sgt. Jim Brooks.