Deputies making home deliveries in Sullivan County

Deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are making home deliveries for community members who are the most vulnerable.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says people who live in the county can call Sullivan County residents can call 423-279-6064 or 423-279-7506 for assistance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We need to show the community that we’re here to serve, protect and serve,” said Cassidy.

They’re willing to pick up groceries, medications, or help with essential items. They’re hoping to help people who are elderly, with compromised immune systems, or confined at home.

“I think a lot of officers get the protect part, but I think when it comes to the serve part. Helping the little lady with a flat tire on the side of the road, change her tire, I think that’s incredibly important with community-oriented policing,” said Cassidy.

They said they’re going to keep the program running as long as people need it.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

