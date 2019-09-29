Deputies: man broke into Kentucky home, made sandwiches

Deputies in Kentucky are looking for a man who was spotted making sandwiches in someone's kitchen after breaking into their home.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home off Barbourville Road Saturday morning.

Deputies say the homeowner woke up after hearing a noise and found a person in his kitchen. The suspect appeared to be making two mayonnaise sandwiches.

Investigators said the suspected burglar then asked if the homeowner would clean up the mess if he left the home.

The suspect left the scene before deputies got there, but he left some personal belongings behind.

“Those included his billfold that had his ID in it," Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said. "So, as soon as we can, we’ll be obtaining an arrest warrant for burglary in the first degree because it was a burglary of an occupied residence.”

Along with his ID, deputies say the suspected burglar left his a coffee mug, piercing jewelry, gold chain, lighter and some change.

He has been described as a white man, approximately six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

In this case, no one was hurt. And, even though the suspect is not in custody yet, police don’t believe the public is in any danger.

But what concerns Acciardo the most are the what-ifs.

“All kinds of things could have happened because most homeowners anymore in the times that we live in are armed and they have weapons in their house," Acciardo said. "If you didn’t know somebody and somebody broke in on you, who knows what's going to go through your mind at that time.”

Investigators say they will not release the suspect's name until they have obtained an arrest warrant.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

