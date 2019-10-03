Deputies nab mailbox thieves in Claxton

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested in relation to reported thefts in the Claxton area.

On Oct. 2, deputies arrested 36-year-old Amanda Silcox and 24-year-old Brian Cannon after a deputy spotted two people fitting the description of alleged thieves walking towards Edgemoor Road with multiple bags.

Deputies said a brief search of the bags revealed forged checks, gift cards, credit cards, reward cards and drivers licenses. Deputies said none of the items found had the suspects' names.

Investigators said Silcox admitted to taking items from mailboxes in the area.

Silcox and Cannon were charged with criminal conspiracy, three counts of theft of property and eight counts of forgery.

As of Thursday night, the sheriff's office said both were being held in the Anderson County Detention Facility.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work of these deputies. But I want to give a special thank you to the citizens in this area who worked with our office on identifying these two individuals” stated Sheriff Russell Barker.

