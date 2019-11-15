Deputy could face charges after running over raccoon

Chief of Shelby Police Lance Combs in Ohio spoke about the ongoing investigation involving an officer who was seen running over a raccoon with his cruiser.

“I believe we can do better,” Combs stated.

Combs said the department is requesting an outside agency, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, to conduct an investigation into whether the officer involved should face criminal charges.

Police first responded to 2nd Street on Wednesday afternoon after receiving multiple calls from residents about a possible rabid raccoon in the area.

Residents expressed concern to police that the raccoon could attack or harm children who were nearby.

Officers arrived and observed the raccoon “staggering in the roadway,” according to Shelby police.

The officer decided that it was too dangerous to shoot the raccoon in the residential area.

According to the report, the officer then got into his cruiser and ran it over twice.

The raccoon carcass has been sent away for testing to determine if rabies was present, according to Combs.

A graphic video of the incident surfaced on Facebook, triggering community backlash against the department.

As a result of the incident, Combs said the department is enacting several new policies on how to handle sick or injured animals.

City vehicles will not be used to euthanize sick or injured animals.

Pole snares have been ordered to catch animals and bring them to a safe location to “dispatch” with a firearm.

Wildlife officials will provide training to better recognize animal behavior and illnesses.

In the past 12 months, Combs said Shelby police responded to 147 animal complaints, including calls for 18 sick raccoons.

Neither Shelby nor Richland County have an animal control department to handle similar calls.

The officer involved is still on active duty with the Shelby Police Department.

