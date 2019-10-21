Deputy Knox County DA announces candidacy for criminal court judge

Deputy District Attorney General Kyle Hixon of Knox County announced his candidacy for criminal court judge.

Hixson is a two time graduate from the University of Tennessee and was admitted to the Bar in 2008. He has served as deputy district attorney in Knox County since 2014.

"During my career as a prosecutor, I have seen firsthand the important role our Criminal Courts play in maintaining public safety through the fair administration of justice. I have led prosecutions from the earliest points of a criminal investigation through the last stages of appellate review. I am ready to take what I've learned and serve the people of Knox County from the Criminal Court bench," said Hixon.

