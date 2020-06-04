Deputy fired in Tennessee after 'open fire' comment

Officials say a Tennessee county sheriff’s deputy was fired from his job after he said authorities should have “opened fire” on anyone who acted violently during protests against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

News outlets report that Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Casura was fired Monday after initially being suspended without pay.

Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said Casura’s comment went against the values and standards of the department.

Casura made the comment over the weekend in a Facebook post about violent behavior by people going to protests in Minnesota.

Laitinen said Casura was apologetic. A phone listing for Casura could not be found.

