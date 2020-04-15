Descendant of Titanic survivor Molly Brown honors great-grandmother

One hundred and eight years ago, the RMS Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, killing more than 1,000 people.

Of the estimated 710 people who survived the sinking, Margaret Brown stands out in America's memory.

Later known as the "Unsinkable Molly Brown," Brown was noted for her philanthropy and activism, and she was also said to have helped as the ship sank.

Brown's great-granddaughter, Helen Benzinger, is a Titanic historian. She dropped in on a virtual meeting held by Pigeon Forge's Titanic Museum Attraction to offer some anecdotes about her great-grandmother as well as what happened the night the ship sank.

"She was walking along the deck, and she was helping women and children get into the [life] boats," Benzinger said. "Not fearing anything. I think she said, 'I knew that if it, I could swim out'."

"She turned to go to the port side of the ship," Benzinger added, "And two crew members came up behind her. They lifted her up, and they turned her around, and they dropped her, quite unceremoniously...into life boat number six."

Benzinger said she believes her great-grandmother "never intended to get off the ship."

"She truly felt that if women wanted the same rights as men then they needed to stand up and they needed to accept the responsibilities that men did," Benzinger said.

Benzinger described how her grandmother helped row the boat as it escaped the doomed ship, "She was, along with the other people, engulfed in the horror of what was going on."

Her grandmother said "she had never heard anything as terrible as the screams that were coming from the ship."

"She said that was the worst thing she had ever heard," Benzinger said. "Until it stopped."

Benzinger said Brown kept rowing, but had "a little tiff" with an officer.

Benzinger said she was amazed by the hope and courage that her great-grandmother instilled in the survivors.

