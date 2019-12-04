Design an ugly sweater, help your neighbor

KNOXVILLE, (Tenn) -- Creating your own ugly sweater can benefit Goodwill and its job training program.
It's part of their ugly sweater contest. Participants have to submit a picture of an ugly sweater by December 27th.
Click here to enter a sweater.
Goodwill is hosting two workshops where they'll give you tips on how to make the perfect ugly sweater.
The first is happening December 4 at Bearden Beer Market from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the second is December 5 at Ijams Nature Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The money raised from these events supports Goodwill's job training program, which helps those facing barriers find work.
The following programs are included:
Training/Work Adjustment
Testing Services/Trial Work
Skills Training/Work Keys
Competitive Employment
Youth Services
Community Service
Families First
Workforce/Workfare
Summer Youth/TN Promise
Senior Aide
Non-Intensive Placement/Outreach.