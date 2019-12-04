Design an ugly sweater, help your neighbor

Creating your own ugly sweater can benefit Goodwill and its job training program.

It's part of their ugly sweater contest. Participants have to submit a picture of an ugly sweater by December 27th.

Click here to enter a sweater.

Goodwill is hosting two workshops where they'll give you tips on how to make the perfect ugly sweater.

The first is happening December 4 at Bearden Beer Market from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the second is December 5 at Ijams Nature Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The money raised from these events supports Goodwill's job training program, which helps those facing barriers find work.

The following programs are included:

Training/Work Adjustment

Testing Services/Trial Work

Skills Training/Work Keys

Competitive Employment

Youth Services

Community Service

Families First

Workforce/Workfare

Summer Youth/TN Promise

Senior Aide

Non-Intensive Placement/Outreach.

