Guarantano ready for Gator Bowl despite early season injury

Despite an early season injury for Jarrett Guarantano, the red shirt junior quarterback said he's ready to lead the Tennessee Vols against Indiana.

“It feels a lot better,” Guarantano said. “I'm a lot more mobile and able to hold the ball with my left hand.”

Guarantano suffered a broken bone in his wrist in the game against South Carolina. He needed surgery to have a screw inserted into his non-throwing wrist, but has not been wearing a cast during Gator Bowl practices.

“I definitely like (holding the ball) a lot more with two (hands),” Guarantano said. “I'm able to get a little more flexibility in it. I'm still a little banged up, but it's nothing some tape can't fix.”

Volquest.com Editor Brent Hubbs said the biggest difference on the field will be in the ground game.

“He can hold the ball with his left hand, and that'll help him in the run game,” Hubbs said. “There were times when the hand was that way, they couldn't run to that side they had to be very careful and calculated on how they ran the football. Now he's got the freedom to run the run game in it's full capacity, and I think that will help them as well."

