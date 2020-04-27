Detectives searching for Tenn. man who assaulted teen during road rage incident

Mt. Juliet detectives said they are searching for a motorist who confronted and assaulted a 16-year-old in a road rage incident.

Officers were called to the area of Willoughby Station Boulevard and South Greenhill Road to investigate an assault Sunday night.

According to reports, the teen was assaulted by another driver, who reportedly approached the victim's side window, grabbed their glasses and struck their face. The suspect allegedly approached the victim because he thought the teen was following too close.

After the assault, police said the suspect left the area.

The suspect is described as a white man in their 20s. At the time of the incident, police said the suspect had dark brown or black hair, a beard trimmed short and wearing a black shirt. The suspect was driving a 2-door or 4-door, gray Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck with a white license plate that had red letters.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

