Detours open as work continues around downtown Sevierville

Detours are popping up in Sevierville as construction continues in and around the city.

The former Central Hotel site is under construction as a new condominium unit downtown. Michael Johnson, the property’s developer, only had to look in the pages of history to find his new design.

"Essentially designed constructed and built like it were done 100 years ago. The idea being to pay tribute to the original central hotel that was here in the late 1800's," he said.

Sixteen new modern condos will be there soon. However, if you're in the market for one it's too late they've already sold out.

"This view is shared out of every condominium on the north side. South side has some really great views out of that side as well. So every condo has the floor to ceiling glass," he said.

Inside the old bank vaults are going to be turned into something different.

"Those vaults still exist. So we'll have a wine or casual cocktail bar in the vault. So you'll have a place to hang out," he said. "It's a beautiful downtown, we're at the foothills of the Smokies. I don't think there's a better place to be."

Despite the road closures in downtown Sevierville businesses said they are still open. They want everyone to know you can still access them.

Andrew Temple from Sevierville Commons Association said it may look like a mess now, but just wait.

"You've got to have the vision and the patience for what you see that's before you and what's coming in the near future. It's going to be fantastic for the business owners and everybody in Sevierville," said Temple. "The easiest way to get an update is to text 313131 to Sevierville and you'll get a weekly update. It's actually a two week update you'll get what's going on this week and what's coming the next week."

The sounds of construction will be here until next year, but the wait and the noise will be well worth it.

"So just a lot of opportunities to absorb your community and enjoy downtown Sevierville," Johnson added.

