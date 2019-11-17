Grassy Creek Center announces Food City as 'leading grocery store' coming to Karns

Developers are breaking ground on a major retail development on Monday. The 38-acre project is located at the intersection of Schaad road and Oak Ridge Highway.

The site will soon be home to many restaurants, retail stores, a gas station and a fifty-two thousand square-foot Food City. The $45 million development is led by developers Steve Maddox and Joe Hollingsworth.

"The fellow that originally owned this property was a farmer that had lived here his whole life and he wanted to stay here and keep it as a farm as long as he was alive," said Maddox. "When he passed away his son decided that he would sell this property since he wasn't into farming and came to me and we worked the deal on this property out to be able to do this and it was perfect timing."

Maddox said he has received nothing but positive feedback from the community and retailers interested in the area. The developers expect the Grassy Creek Center to be completed in no more than three years.

"This has actually been years of work to get to this point and it's really great to see it finally take off and things to start moving," said Maddox.

According to a release both developers are contributing $1.5 million towards what they feel are needed public improvements including road work, traffic lights, and pedestrian walking areas.

