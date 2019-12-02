Dictionary.com chooses `existential’ as word of the year

Climate change, gun violence, the very nature of democracy and an angsty little movie star called Forky helped propel the word “existential” to Dictionary.com’s word of the year.

The choice reflects months of high-stakes threats and crises, real and pondered, across the news, the world and throughout 2019.

Dictionary.com defines existential as "of or relating to existence."

See the full explanation of the word here.

Dictionary.com crunches lookup and other data to decide which word to anoint each year.

