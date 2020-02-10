Did any of the top 2019 scams try to rip you off?

The Better Business Bureau has released its top scams of 2019. You can keep track of scan reports in your area here.

WOIO reported that the top scams of 2019 from the BBB's report are: online purchase, phishing, employment, fake check/money order, debt collections, tech support, sweepstakes/lottery/prizes, government grant and identity theft.

According to the BBB, more than 9,000 online purchase-related scams were reported in 2019.

“Scammers thrive online where they can pose as trustworthy businesses and bilk unsuspecting buyers,” according to a news release from the BBB. “Counterfeit goods, medical quackery products, substandard or defective merchandise coupled with rental scams, puppy scams, etc., are easily found on the web.”

To keep yourself safe from scams, the BBB offered these tips:

Don’t believe everything you see. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts, and other details. Just because a website or email looks official does not mean that it is. Even Caller ID can be faked.

Never share personally identifiable information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited, whether it’s over the phone, by email, on social media, even at your front door. This includes banking and credit card information, your birthdate, and Social Security/Social Insurance numbers.

Don’t be pressured to act immediately. Scammers typically try to make you think something is scarce or a limited time offer. They want to push you into action before you have time to think or to discuss it with a family member, friend, or financial advisor. High-pressure sales tactics are also used by some legitimate businesses, but it’s never a good idea to make an important decision quickly.

Whenever possible, work with local businesses that have proper identification, licensing, and insurance, especially contractors who will be coming into your home or anyone dealing with your money or sensitive information. Check them out at BBB.org to see what other consumers have experienced.

