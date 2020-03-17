Diocese of Knoxville suspending public Masses

Bishop Stika announced that he is suspending public Masses in the Diocese of Knoxville, effective March 20.

The Bishop said public celebration of Masses in the Diocese of Knoxville will cease until concerns over the spread of the coronavirus subside.

Priests and deacons of the diocese were notified by Bishop Stika of his decision on Monday night March 16.

The bishop plans to provide more information in a video to be released by the diocese.

