Dirt track racing returning to East Tennessee

NASCAR has made it's return to the track and now dirt track racing is following suit.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns to Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville on Saturday, June 13 for the Mountain Moonshine Classic. The $15,000 to win the race is expected to draw many top drivers from across the country.

Also, racing on June 13 will be the limited late models for $1,200 to win and the sportsman late models for $800 to win.

All gates open at noon. If traffic begins to back up at the tier parking gate, the gate will be opened early. Be advised, as spots in tier parking will quickly fill up. The driver's meeting is scheduled for 7:00 with hot laps to follow at 7:30.

Grandstand ticket prices are $30 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Tier parking tickets are $35 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes are $40 for adults, kids 11 and under are $20. Minors 18 and under must submit a Minor Release and Waiver of Liability form signed by a parent/legal guardian. If the form is not signed in the presence of a Smoky Mountain Speedway official, it must be notarized. Forms can be downloaded from the track's web site. Pre-sale tickets for the grandstands and tier parking are on sale now at www.myracepass.com.

All grandstand seating is first-come, first-served. Chairs will only be allowed on the concrete areas of the grandstands. Small seatbacks and cushions are permitted elsewhere. Fans that are using large chairs are asked to use the top rows to prevent blocking others' views. Anyone wanting a seat on the concrete bleachers is asked to get to the track early. The grandstands can withhold large crowds, however, seating may become limited.

There is no cap on the number of fans that can attend. There will also be an overflow seating area in the grassy area beside the main grandstands overlooking turn 4. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended for this area.

There will be no personal vehicles allowed to park inside the pit gates due to the number of racers expected for this event. Only select track personnel will be allowed to park in the pit area, with no exceptions.