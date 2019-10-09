Disabled Morristown dog's memory lives on in new calendar

Tucker James, a 14-year-old Pit Bull mix from Morristown, Tennessee won a spot in the 2020 Walkin' Pets Calendar.

The dog was chosen among entries from 27 different countries and 35 U.S. states.

The contest submissions went beyond just dogs. Ducks, goats, chickens and cats were entered into the contest.

The Walkin' Pets Calendar was created to highlight the importance of pet mobility for all animals.

Tucker James was adopted by a Morristown family in 2005. Tucker tore both his ACL's and was diagnosed with Cushing's Disease. Over time the dog's legs became increasingly weaker until he was unable to walk.

Travel became easier for Tucker when he got his Walkin' Wheels wheelchair.

“Tucker’s wheelchair was life-changing for him and us. He was so happy that he could keep up with his brother and sisters again,” Tucker's owner Brooke Herman said.

Tucker died in early 2019 but the family hopes the calendar will help him be remembered forever.

All proceeds from the 2020 Walkin' Pets Calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need get wheelchairs. The calendar is $12.95 and can be pre-ordered by calling (888)-253-0777.

