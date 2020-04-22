Retailers offering discounts to frontline workers

A number of businesses are wanting to give back to first responders and medical workers who are on the frontline of this pandemic.

Walgreens is offering 30 percent off on Walgreens brands and 20 percent off national brands on April 25th for all first responders, police force and medical workers.

Starbucks is giving a free tall cold or hot coffee to first responders and health care workers at every visit.

AAA is offering free roadside assistance for health care workers.

Hilton Hotels is donating up to 1 million free hotel room nights across the U.S. to nurses, doctors, EMTs, paramedics and other frontline health care workers who need a place to sleep.

Marriott Hotels started Rooms for Responders alongside JPMorgan Chase and American Express. It provides $10 million in hotel stays for doctors and nurses.

Dr. Scholl's is donating 100,000 pairs of insoles to health care workers across the country. Hospitals can email coronavirus.outreach@drschools.com to submit a request.

Bojangles is giving a free tea of any size to first responders, health care personnel and law enforcement. No purchase necessary.

