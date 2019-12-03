Meth, firearms discovery leads to arrest of 3 in Monroe Co.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said three people were arrested after an investigation led to the discovery of drugs and firearms.

The MCSO Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on a Knob Road home in Vonroe. Investigators said they discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Three people were taken into custody and charged in relation to the search warrant and outstanding arrest warrants, according to reports.

MSCO officials said Samuel Willhite was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II Methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Willhite was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm in commission of dangerous felony, possession schedule II methamphetamine for resale, aggravated burglary and two counts of domestic assault, according to officials.

Tiffany Valenti was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation, according to reports.

