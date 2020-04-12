Disney World to furlough 43,000 employees during COVID-19 pandemic

Walt Disney World announced that they will furlough 43,000 of their employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The park's resort will temporarily furlough employees starting April 19, according to President of Unite Here Union Eric Clinton.

“This is a decision that the union doesn’t like, however, it’s within the company’s right to lay-off and furlough employees in this situation,” said Clinton.

According to Clinton, the union signed an agreement to provide healthcare to any Disney cast member at no cost for 12 months.

“These agreements provide an easier return to work when our community recovers from the impact of Covid-19. We are grateful to have worked together in good faith to help our cast and members navigate these unprecedented times,” the statement from Disney reads.

