Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them

Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have filed incident reports with police, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists.

This follows the arrest of a man in November who was accused of groping a Disney princess.

The employee in the Mickey Mouse costume was taken to the hospital with a neck strain on Dec. 4 after a grandmother patted the character’s head. She told investigators she didn’t believe the woman intentionally hurt her.

Another tourist was accused of groping Minnie Mouse, and a woman in her 60s reached in Donald Duck’s costume and groped an employee’s chest.

