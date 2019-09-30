Disney on Ice returns to Knoxville with Mickey Mouse and friends

Disney on Ice is skating through Knoxville Civic Coliseum once again with a production that will create memories for the whole family.

This year's production Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories will have Mickey Mouse taking the crowd on a journey down Disney memory lane.

Mickey Mouse will be joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy as they take fans on an adventure through Disney's most memorable moments.

Along the way the Mickey and Friends will stop and visit characters like Moana, Anna and Elsa and many other Disney Princesss.

Show Schedule at Knoxville Civic Coliseum:

Wednesday, November 13, 7 p.m.*

Thursday, November 14, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 15, 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 16, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., & 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 17, 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Opening night tickets are $15 and all other tickets start at $22. Tickets are now on sale.

