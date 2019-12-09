Disney warns its new Star Wars movie could trigger seizures

The highly anticipated film, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," could trigger seizures in people with epilepsy, according to Walt Disney Studios.

In a statement with the Epilepsy Foundation, the company warned viewers that the film contains "several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights." The company said the features could affect people with photosensitive epilepsy.

Disney did not reveal what effects were used or when they appear in the movie, because of the heavy security around the film's plot.

Flashing lights at certain intensities and patterns can trigger seizures in nearly 3 percent of people with epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

The foundation said the warning does not mean people with epilepsy cannot see the film. The Epilepsy Foundation recommends those impacted to ask a friend to watch the film first, then take the friend to see the film again to warn about the scenes before they happen.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is not the first Disney film to come with the warning. "Incredibles II," contained a sequence of flashing lights that also could have triggered seizures in people with photosensitive epilepsy. Notices were posted in theaters for that premiere after people on Twitter shared concerns.

