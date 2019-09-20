KPD: Teen suspect in custody after shooting

The Knoxville Police Department said a 17-year-old teenager is in custody after a reported shooting on Ault Road Friday afternoon at 3:20 p.m.

KPD said witnesses claimed a juvenile male fired at an occupied vehicle before fleeing on a bicycle.

Investigators said no one was injured, and the suspect was found on McIntyre Road shortly after the incident.

Area schools, Spring Hill Elementary, Holston Middle School and Richard Yoakley School, were briefly put on lockdown as a precaution, police said.

KPD did not say if the 17-year-old would be charged but said the investigation is ongoing.

