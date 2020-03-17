Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

Distilleries are putting their spirits to work to help fill the shortage of hand sanitizers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Green Mountain Distillers is Morrisville, Vermont, is giving away a hand sanitizing solution and Durham Distillery in Durham, North Carolina, is donating one to hospitality colleagues, using high-proof alcohol and other ingredients.

A Pennsylvania distillery owner grew so disgusted by the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer online that he's also converted his operation. And is selling it for whatever people want to pay.

