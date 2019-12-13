Disturbing details emerge in 3-year-old Alabama girl's killing as second suspect appears in court

The second suspect in 3-year-old Kamille Cupcake McKinney’s murder was in court Friday. The testimony is disturbing.

Derick Irisha Brown's case was bound over to a grand jury.

Brown and Patrick Stallworth are both charged with capital murder in Cupcake's kidnapping and death.

Investigators said Brown told them on Oct. 12 she left the room and went for a smoke, took a pill and fell asleep.

Brown told investigators when she woke up, she caught Stallworth in a sex act with the toddler.

Investigators also testified one of the witnesses who are in jail with Stallworth told them Stallworth said he "accidentally killed the baby," meaning Cupcake.

Investigators said DNA evidence from Stallworth, Brown and McKinney were found on a plastic bed cover in the apartment.

Investigators say Cupcake's body was found in a dumpster on Oct. 22. Her body had been in there for ten days.

Stallworth’s case has also been bound over to a grand jury.

Copyright 2019 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.