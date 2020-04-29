Divorce is possible side effect of quarantine, expert offers relationship advice

Coronavirus is infecting hundreds of thousands of people around the world. Relationships stuck in quarantine are also getting sick from the virus. One side effect is divorce.

Patricia Roberson, an assistant professor at the College of Nursing at UT, said divorce rates in China are up and calls to divorce lawyers are up in the United Kingdom.

"This quarantine can be the straw that broke the camel's back for a lot of relationships," Roberson said. "But it could also be the time where a lot of couples reignite their relationship."

Roberson offers some guidelines from relationships stuck in quarantine.

She said first, set some guidelines with your partner.

"Set separate workstations. It can look like maybe unique entertainment viewing time. Maybe you watch a show by yourself and a show as a family. Maybe there’s certain things you don’t talk about during the day and there’s other topics to talk about at night."

Roberson also recommends watching your interaction with your partner. She said when individuals become stressed, their interactions can turn toxic which could include a defensive and critical tone. In these situations, Roberson said be self-aware and take responsibility for your actions. "An apology goes a long way."

She also said to watch the to-do list and suggests keeping an equal work load.

On the flip side, social distancing can also take a toll on the individuals we cannot see. Roberson said you should schedule video chats like FaceTime and Zoom with family and friends. She recommends finding fun challenges you can do virtually and get the kids involved.

Roberson also made sure to note those who might be struggling with anxiety or depression during quarantine. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-TALK (8255). And the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-SAFE (7233).

When it comes to kids, Roberson said talk to them about COVID-19 over time. For those younger kids, she said talk about the facts. For older kids, Roberson said talk to them about their emotions and how they're feeling.

At home, keep the kids on a schedule and maintain rules. Roberson said they will miss their friends, so come up with times for them to play virtually via video chat.

When parents do eventually go back to work, Roberson suggests checking in with your kids with a text or quick video.

"Saying I miss you and talking about that process. Kids of all ages can understand feelings of missing people and being sad."

