Do Americans enjoy working from home?

Working from homes is the "new normal" for many across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic led to numerous business to close indefinitely.

As some states begin to reopen many remote workers have said they are in no rush to get back to the office.

According to the Census Bureau, Americans were spending nearly an hour a day commuting. That results in 200 hours each year traveling to and from work.

According to data from Nordvpn, homebound employees are logging three hours more per day on the job than before lockdowns. ​

A survey from a business summaries website getAbstract, found nearly half of respondents said they would like to keep their work-from-home setup in place.

Some employees expressed concerns about privacy when working from home.

Nearly half of large companies use some type of monitoring techniques to ensure their employees are focused on the job, according to a survey from the research and advisory company Gartner in 2018. The company surveyed 239 large corporations.

There are numerous ways employers can track workers' productivity.

Employees who are using a laptop connected to their company's virtual private network may have their activity monitored.

Zoom's monitoring features allow hosts to see if a participant has not had the Zoom app in focus, if they are off it for 30 seconds or more.

Slack allows workspace owners to read private messages between workers.

Experts say in order to stay focused while working from home, it's important to stay on track and follow a routine.

