"Do I self-isolate with my abuser or do I risk COVID-19?" | Advocates ask public to help abuse victims

It’s a gloomy thought, knowing the very place many feel most safe isn’t the case for others.

“Victims of domestic abuse are being forced to make a choice right now. Do I self-isolate with my abuser or do I risk COVID-19 by going into the public to get assistance?” CEO Joanie Stallard-Stewart asked in a Facebook post.

With the coronavirus taking school and work out of the picture, advocates like Sophie Nguyen, with the Knoxville Family Justice Center, said victims are stuck with their abusers.

“Abuse is likely happening more, because people are sheltering together ... tensions are high or maybe there's financial stress,” Nguyen said.

The center reports 65 percent of parents who abuse their spouse typically abuse their children.

As a Tennessean, there's a legal responsibility to report suspicious activity.

“We are asking people to check in on their neighbors. Check in to see 'hey, is everyone okay here?' said Nguyen. "Make an excuse to talk to a neighbor. Borrow an egg and just check on each other and make sure we’re all getting through this time together.”

DCS reports the number of calls handled by the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline dropped significantly in March, compared to last year.

However, advocates said the abuse hasn’t stopped, so they’re reaching out to possible victims by way of businesses that are still open. The center is offering safe cards they hope will make their way to victim's hands.

Victims can call the center's 24/7 help line at 865-521-6336. To report child abuse, call 877-237-0004.

While following CDC guidelines, Nguyen said shelters and response agencies will stay open.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.