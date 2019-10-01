Do these 8 natural allergy supplements actually work?

Fall is one of the peak times for allergy symptoms. Medical officials said there may be more answers than going to the doctor, getting allergy shots or taking over-the-counter medication.

Here are eight natural allergy supplements that can provide relief during the fall allergy season:

1. Probiotics

Probiotics help regulate the body's immune response to allergies by modifying the bacteria in the gut. Studies show that probiotics are beneficial to children with allergies and asthma. Some foods that contain probiotics are sauerkraut, kimchi and yogurt. Fermented foods boost the immune system.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D has a strong impact on the immune system. The journal, Clinical and Experimental Allergy found that correcting vitamin D levels has beneficial effects on patients with allergies.

3. Quercetin

Quercetin is found in red wine, grapefruit and apples. The natural remedy has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. Research shows it can even block substances that develop allergies.

4. Stinging Nettle

Stinging Nettle is the name given to a plant with prickly hairs on its leaves and stems. The anti-inflammatory qualities of the plant help to treat allergen related migraines or headaches. A study showed that the plant can also aid in allergic arthritis relief.

5. Butterbur

Butterbur is an herb with anti-inflammatory benefits. A study in Switzerland found that Butterbur was as effective as Zyrtec in relieving allergy symptoms.

6. Astragalus

Astragalus is an herb commonly used in Chinese medicine practices. Research shows that the herb has anti-fatigue effects which can help those who feel down because of seasonal allergies. Astragalus also aids in boosting the immune system and reducing inflammation.

7. Essential Oils

Essential oils have a long history of providing many benefits including allergy relief. Peppermint oil can be used to relieve the sinus as well as scratchy throats. Peppermint oil promotes drainage of mucus from the lungs and can reduce inflamation. This oil can be applied topically or ingested. Eucalyptus oil can improve airflow in the nose by creating a cold sensation. Eucalyptus oil can can be diffused throughout the home which can open up the lungs or applied to the chest. Lemon oil promotes lymphatic drainage and stops the growth of bacteria. You can also remove allergens from your home by using allergens as a disinfectant.

8.Honey

A 2011 study in the International Archives of Allergy and Immunology revealed that honey consumption can give people better control of their allergy symptoms. Local honey is important for reducing allergy symptoms because it contains small amounts of the local pollen that may be causing the reaction. Long-term consumption of local honey can create a higher tolerance to the pollen, according to the study.

