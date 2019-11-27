Do you remember ceramic Christmas trees? They're making a comeback

"We're sold out!" That's the answer you'll hear at many shops around Knoxville in the search for ceramic Christmas trees.

The vintage Christmas decoration is making a comeback. Owner of Vintage Treasures, Deena Schrayer told WVLT News that some of the trees were handmade in ceramics classes of the 1970s. Others come from a store, but no matter the origin story, they're a popular blast from the past.

Schrayer said the trees are becoming so rare, she recommends keeping it in your family if you have one especially if it's handmade. However, Vintage Treasures and other vintage shops will buy them from anyone who is willing to sell.

Some ceramic trees are listed on eBay for as much as $900, but Schrayer said she can't recommend purchasing one at that price.

"Look further," she said. "Don't cheat yourself. An average one at a store like this usually goes for about $75."

We checked multiple antique shops around town and came up short. The one store that had ceramic trees in stock was the KARM Christmas Store. Prices there ranged from $45 to about $100.

KARM workers said their display of ceramic trees used to be much larger, but most of them sold. Some of them were priced at around $200.

Vintage Treasures didn't have any in stock as of Wednesday afternoon, but they do sell replacement lights in case you already have one that needs new bulbs.

Schrayer said anyone who is determined to buy one will need to check back frequently to catch one before it sells.

You can see more of what Vintage Treasures has in stock on their Facebook Page.

