A mid November survey of just over 2,000 folks finds 92% think their rights are under siege. Here's the top 5 rights/freedoms those surveyed feel are most threatened:

Freedom of speech -- 48%

The right to bear arms -- 47%

The right to equal justice 41%

Freedom of expression -- 37%

Freedom of religion -- 35%

