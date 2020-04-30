Do you want another stimulus check?

A small survey conducted by WalletHub asks if Americans want another round of stimulus money to help get them through the coronavirus pandemic.

WalletHub surveyed more than 350 people about the possibility of future federal funds.

"But despite getting the biggest stimulus ever, Americans are still left questioning whether the government has done enough. It comes as no surprise that 84 percent of Americans want another wave of stimulus checks," the survey claimed

WalletHub also added that 53 percent of those surveyed said that businesses needed more stimulus money.

Read the full results of the survey here.

