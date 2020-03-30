"Do your part, stay apart," Phillip Fulmer encourages social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

Phillip Fulmer took to social media to encourage Tennesseeans to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to Twitter, Fulmer asked everyone to practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 as a part of the #TNStayApart campaign.

"Do your part, stay apart," Fulmer said.

Tennesse currently has more than 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths.

Working together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19. Let's do our part! #TNStayApart pic.twitter.com/yfhlEjfdeX — Phillip Fulmer (@phillipfulmer) March 28, 2020

